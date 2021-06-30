Morally Bankrupt McCarthy Turns Congress Into A Farce With New 'Policy' Panels

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is apparently going to try to answer the new House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection with a bunch of task forces, elevating some of the very members who could become targets of investigation. He's announced seven new "issue-specific task forces" which are supposed to "identify and develop policy solutions to the issues facing the American people." Because Republicans have proven so adept at that whole policy thing. You know it's total bullshit when you see the "Future of American Freedoms" group which is supposed to be "defending foundational American freedoms, including the freedom of speech, freedom of worship, and the right to bear arms" and "restor[ing] American ideals like the rule of law and separation of powers." It's headed up by Rep. Jim Jordan, who is well known for his serious, policy-minded approach to his job, and includes both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. It will also counter "liberal cancel culture." So, the insurrectionist wing of the caucus will be in charge of freedom and the rule of law, god help us, which will probably just end up with a recommendation that every citizen be gifted with an AR-15 at birth.

