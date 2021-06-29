Category: World Politics Hits: 2<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the Senate’s $600 billion infrastructure plan and discusses the value of a bipartisan strategy, the motivations behind it and the likelihood of Congress reaching a compromise. Science reporter Maggie Koerth also joins to talk about Republicans’ shifting attitudes on climate change.
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-republicans-are-starting-to-make-their-own-climate-agenda/