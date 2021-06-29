Maricopa County Will Ditch Voting Machines Analyzed In &#8216;Audit&#8217; Of 2020 Election

Articles

Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Maricopa County, Arizona will discontinue its use of voting machines due to concerns that they have been compromised by contractors for the state's politicized “audit” of its 2020 election results, the county said Monday.

The decision creates a multimillion-dollar question: Who’s on the hook for paying the rest of the lease on the voting machines that the county will no longer use?

