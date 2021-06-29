Reparations: Can Money Absolve the Sins of the Past?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 14:38 Hits: 3

The issue of reparations — making amends for historical wrongs perpetrated against a group or population — has always been highly controversial. But to the victims of atrocities like genocide and slavery, offering such compensation should be a no-brainer. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo looks at examples of reparations as they relate to the debate over reparations for African Americans in the U.S.

Henry Ridgwell contributed to this report.

