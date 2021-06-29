The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Reparations: Can Money Absolve the Sins of the Past?

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

The issue of reparations — making amends for historical wrongs perpetrated against a group or population — has always been highly controversial. But to the victims of atrocities like genocide and slavery, offering such compensation should be a no-brainer. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo looks at examples of reparations as they relate to the debate over reparations for African Americans in the U.S.

Henry Ridgwell   contributed to this report.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/reparations-can-money-absolve-sins-past-4732776

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version