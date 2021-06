Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:31 Hits: 5

The historic surge of new businesses seen in 2020 has continued through the first half of 2021. Is it merely a pendulum swing back to a normal economy, or a rocket ship to a better economy?

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2021/06/29/1010229557/what-americas-startup-boom-could-mean-for-the-economy