Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:23 Hits: 6

The Biden administration has provided assistance to rescue efforts through FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

(Image credit: Lynne Sladky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-miami-area-condo-collapse/2021/06/29/1011279165/biden-will-visit-the-surfside-condominium-collapse-this-week