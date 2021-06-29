After His Rally, Some Trump Supporters Warn Of A Civil War

Articles

Donie O'Sullivan interviewed attendees at the Trump rally about his claim that he will be reinstated as president. "He didn't lose. He didn't lose. I know he didn't lose." It's fake news. It's staged. He's coming back, and not in 2024. "Coming back in 2024?" "Sooner." "He's coming back soon and you guys are going down." "Trump has been falsely suggesting the sham Republican audits in Arizona could lead to the election being overturned," O'Sullivan explained. "Do you think the election is going to be overturned in some way?" "Absolutely. The military already knows it was a fraud. He won by over 80%." "You said you believe that he could come back as soon as -- " "Before the middle of August. " "What if that doesn't happen?" "We're going to be in a civil war because the militia will be taking over." O'Sullivan spoke to a Three Percenter. "Some of your guys are caught up in a conspiracy charged by the FBI." "As far as I know, some of them are being held and a lot of them are just being questioned." "Do you think your guys who went inside shouldn't have went inside or what?" "Yeah, I thought they shouldn't have went inside. When you're worked up and the adrenaline is pumping, just happens." "Are you worried we could see more violence?" "Yeah. I honestly believe it's coming."

