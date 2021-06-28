The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Balloon Juice: Data show that the mRNA vaccines work well against the COVID-19 Delta variant. Blue NC: The trustees of the University of North Carolina must end the shameful political games and grant 1619 Project director Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure now. EPI Blog: Wage and job growth numbers do not support claims of a labor shortage in the U.S. Calculated Risk: This will be a big week for U.S. economic reports, including the June jobs numbers due Friday. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "I will be the greatest jobs producer God ever created.” (Donald Trump, January 11, 2017) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/mikes-blog-round-13

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version