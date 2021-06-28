Fox News Rips OAN For Calling For 'Execution' Of Democrats

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday accused conservative news network OAN of using "unproven" claims about the 2020 election to call for the execution of election workers who presided over former President Donald Trump's loss. "Pearson Sharp got pretty worked up over the unproven rigged election claims, saying, lots and lots of people worked to steal a victory from Donald Trump," Kurtz explained before playing a clip of Sharp suggesting that "execution" was one possible remedy for the "traitors" who worked to oust the former president. "So he would kill all the traitors who haven't yet been identified somehow, let alone charged?" Kurtz asked. Sharp later claimed that he was not calling for "thousands" of people to be executed due to Trump's election loss. Kurtz offered no additional comment about whether it was fair to call election workers "traitors."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/fox-news-rips-oan-using-unproven-election