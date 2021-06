Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 18

Texas Democrats blocked Republicans from passing restrictive voting legislation. With GOP state lawmakers set to take up an election bill in a special session, Democrats are hoping Congress steps in.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/28/1010832585/in-texas-democrats-and-voting-groups-aim-for-federal-voting-protections