The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden&#8217;s Snowflake Therapy

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

Biden&#8217;s Snowflake Therapy

As you've likely seen, President Biden put out a statement yesterday to settle the waters over the mostly pretextual Republican freakout over his saying he'd only sign both the bipartisan mini-infrastructure deal and a larger reconciliation (i.e., 50 vote) package. A lot of people rushed forward to claim vindication that Biden had in fact turned the tables on Republicans or "upended" the deal by some last minute switcheroo. That's not the case. It's really better seen as a nicely crafted bit of snowflake therapy. In Biden's new statement he restates what was clear a week ago, clear three days ago and remains clear today: for him it's a package deal.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/hjk79dRCi38/bidens-snowflake-therapy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version