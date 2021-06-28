DC Bigs&#8217; Bothsidesist Journalism Having a Moment

Category: World Politics Hits: 20
I've written over many years that despite the seesawing of control in Congress and executive branch, Washington remains wired for the GOP. We're seeing another striking example of that in the way most establishment DC press outlets are are treating the brouhaha over President Biden's alleged 'veto threat'. We started with Biden stating openly what all the parties to the proposed bipartisan legislation know, which is that for Democrats it's a package deal. Democrats know that. Republicans know that. The reporters know that. And yet the same folks have decided to take the feigned Republican freakout entirely at face value regardless. Politico of all places was closer to the mark on Friday when they noted that it took a day for Republicans to realize they were upset and what about. And it's actually accelerated over the weekend.
