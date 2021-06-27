Sen. Bill Cassidy: 'Roads And Bridges Are A Woman's Problem'

Articles

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Sunday insisted that infrastructure like roads and bridges is a "woman's problem" because they do the "shopping." Cassidy made the remarks on NBC's Meet the Press, where he was arguing on behalf of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. "If you go home and talk to constituents who are stuck in traffic for an hour and a half getting to work and an hour and a half getting home -- three hours a day that they don't spend with their family -- they want a bridge coming to a town near them," Cassidy explained. "My wife says that roads and bridges are a woman's problem, if you will," the senator added. "Because oftentimes it is the woman -- aside from commuting to work -- who's also taking children to schools or doing the shopping. And the more time that she spends on that road, the less time she spends doing things of higher value."

