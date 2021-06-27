AOC Destroys Greene On Twitter With One Word: 'Taller'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

The formula for a Trump rally is a simple one. Throw as much red meat as you can to Trump's rabid MAGA fans and get them hootin' and hollerin'. And that's about all there is to them. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did that with attacks on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a "little communist," and said that she wasn't American because she doesn't embrace our American ways. She also called for impeaching President Biden, expelling Rep. Maxine Waters, and firing Dr. Anthony Fauci. All the while, pumping her fist in the air. AOC responded to her attacks later on Twitter, writing "First of all, I’m taller than her." Which is all that needs to be said for Greene's trolling. Source: OutKick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in front of thousands of supporters that showed up to former President Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio — scheduled for Saturday night. Greene, one of the first speakers from the event, called Ocasio-Cortez “the little communist from New York City,” which got the crowd to start booing the mention of AOC. “She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways,” said Greene, also calling out AOC’s Green New Deal. First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk

