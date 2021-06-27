Jim Acosta? 'What's Next? An Insurrection At Your Local School Board Meeting?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

I hate to break it to CNN's Jim Acosta, but that's pretty much what's happening already at these school board meetings across the country. As our friend Steve M. noted on Twitter, this looks like the Tea-Party 2.0. They staged a Brooks Brothers riot in Loudoun County because the first test of their theory that trans-bashing and an anti-CRT moral panic can win elections is the Virginia governor's race, which is this year, not next year. — Steve M. (@nomoremister) June 23, 2021 Steve Bannon thinks this can flip Biden voters.https://t.co/M0Ynst9fL1 — Steve M. (@nomoremister) June 24, 2021 Acosta took Trump and his enablers to task as he prepared to give yet another MAGA rally in Ohio this Saturday.

