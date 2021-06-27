GOP Candidate Used Campaign Funds To Go A-Rioting

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

Derrick Van Orden, is the particularly abrasive, perpetual Republican candidate running against US Rep. Ron Kind, in Western Wisconsin. Van Orden is a full-fledged MAGAt, who has been touting the Stop the Steal nonsense since losing in 2020. Van Orden has announced that he is running again in 2022. However, The Daily Beast is reporting that this might be more difficult for Van Orden because he is in a world of legal hurt: Two months after Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden lost his 2020 race, he joined “stop the steal” rioters on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol—and he paid for the trip with donor money left over from his failed campaign. Now Van Orden is running again, and has already scored major endorsements from senior GOP House leadership, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). A week after his illegally funded trip to the riot, Van Orden penned an op-ed that appeared in the La Crosse Tribune, in which he admitted going to Washington, D.C. but lied about the reason for the trip as well as what he saw of the riot: I recently traveled to Washington, DC for meetings and to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen and at the behest of my neighbors here in Western Wisconsin.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/derrick-vanorden-wisconsin-insurrection