GOP Senator Threatens To Blow Up Infrastructure Deal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 17:30 Hits: 14

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) demanded assurances from Biden that he won't link the bipartisan infrastructure deal that members of his party agreed to with any additional spending during an interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo this Sunday. "I talked to a number of members of the bipartisan group. They are all reluctant to move forward. They're gonna need more assurances from the president that there is no link between this bipartisan bill and the bill that the Democrats want to do," Barasso said. Barasso said if Democrats try and pass a larger bill through reconciliation they will be doing so as "a high wire act with no safety net." [...] Several GOP senators making the Sunday morning talk show rounds, including Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) indicated that they accepted Biden's clarification. Barasso called the Democrats larger agenda for spending "basically a freight train heading toward socialism." Sen. Lindsey Graham was squawking the minute Biden announced his dual track infrastructure plan, calling it "extortion." Joan McCarter predicted this reaction from Republicans and the fact that this is far from a done deal when it was first announced:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/barrasso-bartiromo-infrastructure