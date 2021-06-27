Bill Barr On Trump's Voter Fraud Lies: 'It Was All Bullsh*t'

Articles

In a series of interviews with Jonathan Karl that appeared in The Atlantic, it was revealed that Attorney General Bill Barr considered Trump's election fraud claims to be "bullshit" all along. After almost a month of conspiracies fueled by Trump and his dutiful soldier of lies, Rudy Giuliani, on December 1, Bill Barr finally broke his silence and told the Associated Press's Michael Balsamo what was what. Barr said, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” When the story hit the wires, it blew up the seditious ex-president's voter fraud conspiracy theories. It was clear, since his former AG had the DOJ look into the many conspiracies put out there. Karl also learned that Sen. Mitch McConnell was worried that Trump's bogus claims, if not reined in, would hurt their chances at retaking both Senate seats in Georgia. “Bill, I look around, and you are the only person who can do it,” McConnell told him. After it appeared Barr was going to destroy the DOJ to aid Trump's lies and try to steal the election, he told Karl this: "My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” said Barr. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

