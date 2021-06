Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 14:53 Hits: 5

A trio of Republican senators on Sunday said they accepted President Biden's clarified remarks that walked-back his previous statement on an infrastructure proposal when he said he would support signing a bipartisan bill if a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560434-gop-senators-accept-biden-walk-back