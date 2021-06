Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

We might finally have an infrastructure deal, but President Biden and Republicans can't agree on what's next. We'll have the latest on that, plus Vice President Harris's visit to the southern border.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/27/1010676996/politics-chat-biden-announced-an-infrastructure-deal-but-theres-a-long-road-ahea