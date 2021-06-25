DOJ Quotes GA Republicans&#8217; Own Words Against Them To Challenge Voting Law

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
In April last year, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R), criticized a move from Georgia’s secretary of state to send absentee ballot applications to every eligible voter in Georgia in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The president said it best, this will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia,” Ralston said. “This will certainly drive up turnout,” he complained later of the secretary of state's decision.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Eti9Zi_hcIg/doj-quotes-ga-republicans-own-words-against-them-to-challenge-voting-law