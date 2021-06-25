The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Politico of All Places

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

I noted below how AP and WaPo completely ran with Senate Republicans' absurd claim that Biden somehow double-crossed them. Politico Playbook did pretty much the same thing, though in Playbook argot. But Politico itself, or the regular edit team published the first account of what happened here that more or less captured what happened. Republicans woke up Friday angry about what they'd agreed to Thursday. And their best argument, to the extent they had one, is that Biden said too clearly what they knew and what they had just agreed to. Here's the flavor.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/P247LVzWaek/politico-of-all-places

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version