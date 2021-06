Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 20:20 Hits: 12

President Biden is set to meet with Afghanistan's leaders, President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/25/1010382549/biden-to-meet-with-afghanistan-leaders-as-sept-11-u-s-troop-withdrawal-nears