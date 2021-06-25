Justice Department Is Suing Georgia Over Voting Rights

Articles

Friday, 25 June 2021

Now that the Senate has blocked the For the People Act, it's time for some hand-to-hand combat with Republican State legislatures. And Merrick Garland landed the first punch today, announcing a civil rights lawsuit against the State of Georgia. Wapo: “Georgia experienced record voter turnout and participation rates in the 2020 election cycle. … This is cause for celebration,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the lawsuit. Instead, he said, the Georgia legislature passed a bill whose provisions “make it harder for people to vote. The [federal] complaint alleges that the state enacted those restrictions to deny or abridge the right to vote on the basis of race or color.”... Garland said he also directed the Justice Department to establish a task force to bolster efforts to protect election workers from abuse and threats, citing recent news accounts that such intimidation tactics have been on the rise. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco issued a memo to the department’s staff detailing the new measures...

