Well-known QAnon Couple Arrested By FBI For Capitol Riot

More wonderful citizens from the great state of Florida, both of them charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and other misdemeanors, as well as the husband is charged with assaulting police officers with a metal chair. (See photo below.) Good people, as Trump would say. Both starred in Cullen Hoback's HBO documentary, Q: Into the Storm. Source: News 4, Jacksonville JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida couple that was featured in a documentary about the QAnon conspiracy movement was arrested by the FBI in Jacksonville and accused in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Jamie Buteau and Jennifer Buteau, who are from Ocala, made their initial appearance Thursday afternoon in front of a judge at a federal courthouse in Ocala. Jamie Buteau, 48, faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds. Let’s run down the arrest of famous QAnon believer Jamie Buteau (and his wife Jennifer Buteau). He was featured on Vice News, in a popular HBO documentary, and in plenty of media coverage about QAnon. Not exactly incognito. https://t.co/fopKa9ds5T

