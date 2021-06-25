AP: Nearly All US COVID Deaths Are From Unvaccinated

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 June 2021

As Dr Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week, "Nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable.” Preventable if you're a responsible adult and get the vaccine. Source: Associated Press Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine. An Associated Press analysis of available government data from May shows that “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 0.1%. And only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people. That translates to about 0.8%, or five deaths per day on average. For educational purposes, this is how vaccines work. the PERFECT illustration of how vaccines workpic.twitter.com/0nX9mSA1dU — Living Morganism ???? (@ok_girlfriend) June 24, 2021

