Watch The New Episode Of The Josh Marshall Podcast: The Fight Against Despondency

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is now live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the Republican filibuster of even starting debate on Democrats' major voting rights bill, and game out the path forward for democracy safeguards. Watch below and email us your theme song submissions and questions for next week’s episode. You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/CSgm3qtqVkk/watch-new-episode-josh-marshall-podcast-fight-against-despondency