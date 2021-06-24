Biden Announces Skinny 'Bipartisan' Infrastructure Deal

Articles

President Joe Biden and 10 of the bipartisan gang of infrastructure negotiators reached that deal on toplines for spending and revenue on a drastically reduced package. The $1 trillion deal includes $579 billion in new spending, tracking to the leaked two-page list of bullet points that was disavowed by senators when it leaked last week but now has reappeared as the basic agreement. In a press conference announcing the deal, Biden confirmed his commitment to a two-part process on this, the bipartisan bill and budget reconciliation that includes progressive priorities. "Both need to get done," he said. "I am going to work closely with Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Schumer to make sure both move through the legislative process promptly and in tandem. Let me emphasize that: in tandem." He reiterated that: "I control it. If they don't come, I'm not signing it. Real simple."

