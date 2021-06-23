DC Mayor Schools Ron Johnson On Whether DC Residents 'Deserve Statehood'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday pushed back against Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) suggestion that residents of her city don't deserve statehood because they have a greater interest in the federal government than other Americans. The confrontation occurred during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. "Those individuals who are within the District obviously have a vested interest in a very powerful federal government," Johnson said while arguing against statehood. "Which is counter to the power vested in the states [and] the states want to maintain their sovereign power." "To me, this seems just like a naked power grab," he continued. "In 2020, 92.2% of D.C. votes went to the Democratic candidate; 5.4% went to the Republican candidate. In the last 80 elections, no Republican candidate has gotten more than 10% of the vote." Johnson went on to cite the median income of the residents as a point against statehood. "In the end, people choose to live here," he added before turning to Bowser to complain about how insurrectionists were treated after breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6. "Have you seen any information as to how much damage was done during the summer rioting?" Johnson wanted to know. But Bowser insisted on responding to Johnson's suggestion that D.C. residents do not deserve equal representation because they have a vested interest in the federal government.

