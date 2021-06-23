Matt Gaetz Is PWNED By Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Articles

Apparently, Matt Gaetz thinks wailing about critical race theory will distract from him being under investigation for trafficking underage girls and then witness tampering about it. During a House military budget hearing, Gaetz and his Republican colleagues wanted to make the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US Military academies a thing. It's not a thing. And of course Republicans didn't really want an answer from witnesses on that topic, they were showing off in the hopes that their outrage alone would make it onto the Fox News primetime lineup. So Democrat Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania yielded some of her time to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley, to give his thoughts. Which were perfect, and went immediately viral. GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN, JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: Sure. Critical race theory, et cetera, a lot of us have to get smarter on whatever the theory is. I do think it's important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read. The United States Military Academy is a university. And it is important that we train and we understand. And I want to understand white rage, and I'm white and I want to understand it. So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.

