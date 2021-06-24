Cruz Outraged That Kamala Harris Is Visiting Border Like He Wanted

Articles

Sigh. This is going to be the refrain now that Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. "sHe'S nOt dOinG iT rIgHt bLeaRGhhh" - every single right-wing nut job. ESPECIALLY the ones who sat silent during, or worse, actively supported trump's policies of ripping children out of the arms of their asylum-seeking parents, keeping them in inhumane conditions for months, solely for the cruelty of it. Earlier today we had Peter Doocy in the White House briefing room. Here we have Cancun Cruz. Ted Cruz nasal-dripped this condescending rationale for criticizing Harris' trip to the border. The one he and other GOP nuts have been demanding she take for the last month. "But I've gotta say, even this announcement, so she announces that she's going to El Paso. El Paso is a lovely city. It is a beautiful place in Texas. It is not also, it also doesn't happen to be the locus of the crisis," he told John Roberts, who replied, "That's the Rio Grande Valley."

