Laura Ingraham Demands Congress Defund Military Over Race Theory

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 14:32 Hits: 7

The right wing is all in a fake tizzy over Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley's statement on critical race theory during a House Armed Services budget hearing this week. You know his remarks were principled and intelligent, because here's how the execrable Laura Ingraham responded to Milley's thoughtful explanation. "We are sending out tax dollars to this military in an attempt to weed out so-called extremists, which just means conservative evangelicals as far as I can tell. We're paying for that? "Why is Congress not saying: 'We're not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget. Nothing. This is my offer to you. Nothing.' "That's what I would say. I am totally outraged by him and his ridiculous response today." What did he say that was so very outrageous? “I do think it’s important for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read." (Well, you know, right there, Fox News has a problem with this guy. If people become widely read, there go their ratings!)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/laura-ingraham-wants-congress-defund