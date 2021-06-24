Psaki Owns Doocy On Violent Crime And Guns

Articles

Thursday, 24 June 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday coaxed Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy into admitting that guns are responsible for much of the violent crime in the U.S. The exchange came during a White House briefing when Doocy asked Psaki about President Joe Biden's new crime prevention initiative. "There is a lot of crime in big cities," Doocy said. "Much of it caused by gun violence. Would you agree?" Psaki interjected. "Yes," Doocy replied. "So how do you reduce gun violence by expanding job opportunity, including summer jobs for young people?" Psaki suggested that Doocy had cherry-picked one aspect of the president's plan. "There are several components of this proposal," the press secretary explained. "One of them is action on gun violence -- or additional steps on gun violence, which the president feels are important to get guns off the streets, make sure they are not in the hands of people illegally, many of whom are playing a role in violent crime across the country." "He also wants to provide incentives and opportunities for young people in communities where that has shown to be an effective step," she added. Doocy pushed back: "So is the thought there [is] somebody, some criminal who has been committing crimes with limited interruption or interference for the last couple of weeks or months is going to stop this easy life of crime if they have a summer job?"

