Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 09:11 Hits: 15

The White House acknowledged that the country will miss President Biden's goal of 70% of American adults receiving at least one vaccine dose by July 4, but their push to get shots in arms goes on.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/24/1009750993/as-demand-slows-the-biden-administration-will-miss-its-vaccination-goal