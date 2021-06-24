Congress Member Describes Continuing Mental Trauma From January 6 Riots

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021

Images of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are seared into many Americans' minds and remain especially vivid for members of Congress who witnessed the riot. One congressman has been especially forthcoming about the mental trauma he has been experiencing months after the riot. VOA's Carolyn Presutti spoke with the lawmaker and filed this report.

Camera: Saqib Ul Islam Produced by: Adam Greenbaum



