The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Congress Member Describes Continuing Mental Trauma From January 6 Riots

Category: World Politics Hits: 18

Images of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are seared into many Americans' minds and remain especially vivid for members of Congress who witnessed the riot. One congressman has been especially forthcoming about the mental trauma he has been experiencing months after the riot. VOA's Carolyn Presutti spoke with the lawmaker and filed this report.

 Camera: Saqib Ul Islam   Produced by: Adam Greenbaum  
 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/congress-member-describes-continuing-mental-trauma-january-6-riots-4727526

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version