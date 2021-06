Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 02:44 Hits: 20

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday night vowed to advance a bipartisan infrastructure plan and Democratic-only bill next month.Schumer spoke to reporters along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after their two-hour...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/559996-schumer-vows-to-advance-two-prong-infrastructure-plan-next-month