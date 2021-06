Articles

A bipartisan group of senators is "very, very close" to an agreement on a deal for an infrastructure package, Ohio Republican Rob Portman told Capitol Hill reporters.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

