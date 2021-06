Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:09 Hits: 10

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key House members are jumping on board with a plan by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a day after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin voiced support for a crucial part of it.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009436745/a-years-long-effort-to-reform-the-militarys-justice-system-gains-more-momentum