More Younger Evangelicals Have Had It With Right-Wing Culture War

Category: World Politics Hits: 16

Terry Shoemaker, Arizona State University Since the 1970s, white American evangelicals – a large subsection of Protestants who hold to a literal reading of the Bible – have often managed to get specific privileges through their political engagement primarily through supporting the Republican Party. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan symbolically consolidated the alliance by bringing religious freedom and morality into public conversations that questioned the separation of church and state. In 2003, President George W. Bush signed the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act into law. In October 2020, President Donald Trump appointed a conservative evangelical, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court, and went on to win 80% of the white evangelical vote in the following month’s election.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/more-younger-evangelicals-have-had-it

