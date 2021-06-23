The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Ft. Myers Trooper Tasers Black Teen For Visiting His Girlfriend

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

So Jack Rodeman, 16, was standing on the back deck of his girlfriend's home. He reached for his phone to text her that he was outside so she could let him in. And that's when he was tased by a state trooper. Local news station CBS-12 says the official police report states that the trooper believed he was a "suspicious person" because he was wearing all black clothing. The trooper also said he "darted" and hid. So the trooper said he was forced to tase the kid because he refused to put his hands behind his back. The kid protests, "I didn't do nothing!" (Because he didn't.) The trooper tases him and he falls to the ground. Girlfriend's parents have surveillance video. You can see the girlfriend coming outside, where she presumably told the trooper Rodeman was her boyfriend. The teen is being detained for 21 days for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He was on probation. UPDATE: Thanks to commenter Pocatello for pointing out the errors in the original post.

