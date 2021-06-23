Surprise! Florida Sucks At COVID-19 Recovery

Articles

In a new study released by TOP Agency that shows how the entire country is rebounding after the COVIDlock downs, Florida has refused to take into account the safety of its people. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the researchers looked at 48 states across 23 categories in their calculations that include consumer confidence job, market strength, and COVID safety and Florida ranks near the bottom in all categories. These are due to all the extreme and unsafe measures Gov. Ron DeSantis took to piggyback off a Traitor Trump's Covid failures. "Florida scored 53.02 with a 30 in consumer confidence, 27 in job market strength, and 41 in COVID-19 safety." DeSantis has become Fox News' and evangelicals' favorite because his whole governing philosophy is to 'own the libs' in any way possible. His newest fascist position is to "survey" members of the Florida public college community on their political beliefs in order to "encourage diversity"? This is not a governing philosophy, especially during a pandemic, but the QAnon nutjobs love it.

