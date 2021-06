Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 6

As part of the efforts, the Treasury Department will inform states that they can use funds allotted by the American Rescue Plan to aid in reducing gun violence.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009281690/the-white-house-announces-new-steps-to-try-to-curb-surging-gun-violence