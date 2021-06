Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 20:21 Hits: 11

The White House announced support Tuesday for eliminating sentencing disparities for crack and powder cocaine, which experts say unfairly target Black and Hispanic communities.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/22/1009182282/biden-backs-bill-to-end-sentencing-disparities-for-crack-and-powder-cocaine