Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:19 Hits: 1

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana about why his party is trying to pass the For the People Act, a bill that would expand and standardize voting rights across the U.S.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/22/1008986845/democrats-measure-maintains-state-voting-systems-sen-tester-says