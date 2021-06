Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:12 Hits: 6

President Biden set a goal of 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. The White House is acknowledging Tuesday that it will likely come up short of that.

(Image credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/22/1009061023/white-house-says-the-u-s-will-narrowly-miss-its-vaccination-goal