Meghan McCain Is Very, Very Concerned About Joe Biden's Soul

Where, oh where to begin? Yesterday, Meghan McCain accused Joe Biden of "doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country" over his support for abortion rights. "He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith," she intoned. She said it’s like saying, “I’m personally opposed to murder but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine with me.” You know, like when she so fervently defends guns? She also claims abortion as a cardinal sin is "a doctrine as old as the Catholic Church itself." Um, wrong again, Meghan!

