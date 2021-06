Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 14:53 Hits: 2

The ACLU reacted with outrage—and warned of potentially major implications for the right to protest—after a Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday largely dismissed lawsuits accusing the former president and his attorney general of illegally authorizing a violent assault on peaceful demonstrators in the nation's capital last year.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/trump-appointed-judge-dismisses-lafayette