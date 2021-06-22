The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Former Bodyguard, Matthew Calamari, Under Criminal Investigation

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump's former bodyguard (and current Trump org Chief Operating Officer) is under criminal investigation in New York himself! The walls keep closing in on those closest to Donald Trump as New York prosecutors keep chipping away at folks until they get enough people to flip or give up information on Trump and his family. The WSJ reports that prosecutors are looking into whether Calamari "received tax-free fringe benefits" and then knowingly "avoided paying taxes on such perks" which is illegal. Calamari has worked for Donald Trump for roughy 40 years, starting as a bodyguard and then working his way up to COO. The probe is looking into whether Trump and the Trump Org gave "perks" to it's staff in the form of cars, apartments, private school tuition, etc. Accepting these benefits and not paying taxes is a crime, although it is rare that prosecutors bring cases based just on these charges alone. It could be part of a larger scale case or used as a means to get people to flip.

