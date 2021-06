Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 09:27 Hits: 10

The term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio is exiting after eight years in office, leaving the door of Gracie Mansion wide open for a newcomer. The race is tight, and the field is diverse.

(Image credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/22/1008844951/new-york-city-mayoral-primary-preview