'Despicable': Chuck Schumer Rails Against GOP Fascism

Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

During a debate on the Senate floor about voting rights, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ripped into the lying, crying former president for promoting conspiracies about his election loss which are now influencing state legislators. "Just a note, how despicable a man is Donald Trump?" Sen. Schumer asked. "He lost an election legitimately. He can’t face that, that it was his failure, and he creates a lie, a BIG LIE, and wins so many people over to that lie with the help of news media and other news commentators who are lying as well, and they know it." Sen. Schumer is talking about Fox News and the gullible QAnon idiots who lap it up. "Again, Donald Trump, with his despicable lies has lit a fire beneath Republican legislators and they have launched the most sweeping voter suppression efforts in at least 80 years," Schumer emphasized. "More than 250 bills in 43 states were introduced just between the months from January and February that will restrict the right to vote." Republicans state legislatures are using QAnon conspiracies to strip away the will of the voting public, their constituents so that their immoral activists and cronies can decide who will be elected and who will not. Who will have easy access to vote and who will be suppressed. This is a fascist attempt to take over and end democracy. UPDATE: Watch McConnell project Republican behavior and goals onto Democrats:

